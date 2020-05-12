The Polestar 2 high-end electric car costs $69,900 in Canada

Polestar, the electric Volvo offshoot, has announced that its impressive Polestar 2 EV is going to start at $69,900 CAD in Canada.
The company plans to begin delivering its car to reservation holders by late summer of 2020, meaning that if you pre-ordered your vehicle, you should get it pretty soon. If you want to order a car today, you can do so on Polestar.com.
The company’s press release describes the car as, “ an all-wheel drive, five-door electric performance fastback with an output of 408 hp and 487 lb.-ft. (660 Nm) of torque. It is also the first car in the world with an infotainment system powered by Android, with Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store built-in.”
You can learn more about the car and its infotainment system in our prior reporting.
In terms of pricing, the car starts at $69,900, but there are some pricy add-ons. You can find them all below:
- Performance Pack: $6,000
- Nappa Leather Interior: $5,000
- 20-Inch Alloy Wheels: $1,200
- Metallic Paint Colors: $1,200
If you want to see one of these cars in person, the company is planning to open PoleStart Spaces, which will be retail showrooms in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.
