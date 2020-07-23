Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in August 2020

Every month, CBC adds new titles to its Gem streaming service.
Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in August:
August 1st
- Free Up! — CBC Arts Special, 1×60, Canada [World Premiere]
August 7th
- Ackley Bridge (Season 3) — Drama, 8×60, The Forge, United Kingdom
- The Booksellers — Documentary, 1×99, directed by D.W. Young [Exclusive Canadian Premiere]
- Game Face (Season 2) — Comedy, 6×30, Objective Fiction, United Kingdom [Exclusive Canadian Premiere]
August 14th
- Barracuda — Drama, 4×60, Matchbox Pictures, Australia [Canadian Premiere]
- Young and Promising (Season 4) — Dramedy, 6×30, Monster Scripted, Norway [Canadian Premiere]
August 21st
- The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort — Comedy, 10×10, LaRue Entertainment, Canada [World Premiere]
- Da King in My Hair (Season 2) — (Comedy, 13×30, Barna-Alper/trey anthony/Ngozika/Defiant Entertainment, Canada)
- The Future of Film Showcase — CBC Gem partnership to stream various Canadian films, Carol Nguyen’s No Crying at the Dinner Table and Rebeccah Love and Connor Casey’s Ripe
RU-TSU — Short Doc, 1×14, directed by Darcy Hennessey Turenne
August 28th
- Malory Towers — Tween, 13×30, WildBrain and King Bert Productions, Canada/United Kingdom
- Who Farted? — Documentary, 1×78, directed by Albert Nerenberg and Nik Sheehan
In the meantime, this month’s CBC Gem content lineup can be found here.
CBC Gem can be accessed on gem.cbc.ca, iOS, Android, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV. The service is available for free with ads or for $4.99 per month with no ads.
