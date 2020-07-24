Plex adds live TV via the web to its growing roster of features

Online cloud file locker turned multi-media streaming underdog, Plex has added live TV via the web to its laundry list of services and features.
While this feature isn’t exactly the same as traditional TV packages or Plex’s own Live TV feature, it still adds another layer of content to the already bursting media service.
If you’ve ever used a web TV service like XUMO or LG’s Channels on its smart TVs, then you may be familiar with web TV.
If not, here’s a brief explanation. you get access to a bunch of random channels that you may not have heard of before and the shows that are on them. Sometimes the shows are things you know, and sometimes they’re not. It doesn’t truly matter because it’s all content, and that’s Plex’s goal – to provide the most content.
The new service has 81 channels available in Canda, and some of them actually sound quite interesting. I’ll list off the ones that appealed to me below:
- AFV Family – This is a channel dedicated to the show America’s Funniest Home Videos. What more do I need to say, it’s a TV goldmine.
- Hollywood Classics – A channel dedicated to classic movies seems good. Depending on what it plays, this could also be an entertaining channel.
- 18 different music video channels – Ranging from Yacht Rock to Neural Focused and then back to HipHop Bangers and 80s Party, there are a lot of channels here, and an endless stream of music videos is always fun.
- The Bob Ross Channel – This is a channel that’s just 24-hours a day, seven days a week, videos of Bob Ross painting, need I say more.
The channel descriptions sound alright, but overall it’s going to depend on the shows and movies within them.
As with everything, this doesn’t come without a cost. The channels are going to have commercials just like Plex’s free movie and TV streaming service.
If you want to learn more about the new web TV check out Plex’s blog post or FAQ to get the full rundown. If you’re curious about Plex in general read our explainer.
Source: Plex
