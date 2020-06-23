Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in July 2020

Curious about what’s coming to Canadian streaming service CBC Gem this month? Well, we’ve got the scoop.
Read on for the full break-down of new content.
July 3rd
- Trigonometry — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
- The Hunting — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
- Forage
- The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
- Durham County: season 2
July 10th
- Fortitude: season 2
- On the Ropes
- Escape to the Chateau: season 6
July 17th
- Freaks and Geeks
- Decoys — World Premiere
- The New Wave of Standup — World Premiere
- Reboot: A Future Museum
- DaVinci’s Inquest: season 2
July 18th
- Angelique Isle
July 24th
- Chewing Gum: season 1
- Line of Duty: season 3
- Young and Promising: season 3 — Canadian Premiere
- After Munich
July 25th
- The Grand Seduction
July 30th
- Total Eclipse: seasons 1, 2, and 3
