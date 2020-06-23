PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in July 2020

Jun 23, 2020

8:03 AM EDT

Curious about what’s coming to Canadian streaming service CBC Gem this month? Well, we’ve got the scoop.

Read on for the full break-down of new content.

July 3rd

  • Trigonometry — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
  • The Hunting — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
  • Forage
  • The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
  • Durham County: season 2

July 10th

  • Fortitude: season 2
  • On the Ropes
  • Escape to the Chateau: season 6

July 17th

  • Freaks and Geeks
  • Decoys — World Premiere
  • The New Wave of Standup — World Premiere
  • Reboot: A Future Museum
  • DaVinci’s Inquest: season 2

July 18th

  • Angelique Isle

July 24th

  • Chewing Gum: season 1
  • Line of Duty: season 3
  • Young and Promising: season 3 — Canadian Premiere
  • After Munich

July 25th

  • The Grand Seduction

July 30th

  • Total Eclipse: seasons 1, 2, and 3

