Latest Xbox sales offer discounts on EA, multiplayer games and more

Microsoft’s latest batch of digital Xbox game sales discount multiplayer games and titles from publisher Electronic Arts, among other offers.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition — $25.99 (regularly $64.99)
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition — $49.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition — $8.99 (regularly $22.49)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 — $10.49 (regularly $69.99)
- Lego The Incredibles — $17.49 (regularly $69.99)
- Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition — $19.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Rayman Legends — $7.49 (regularly $29.99)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition — $26.62 (regularly $106.49)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. The sales end on July 13th.
Image credit: EA
