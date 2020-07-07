PREVIOUS
News

Sega is releasing a mini arcade cabinet which includes 36 games

Scheduled to release in late 2020

Jul 7, 2020

9:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Sega Japan is looking to release a new miniature arcade cabinet that will fit in the palm of your hand, according to a translated Game Watch article.

The Astro City Mini is apart of Sega’s celebration of its 60th anniversary, which will include 36 Sega arcade games.

Unfortunately, as of right now it’s only scheduled to release in Japan, with no word on a western release.

Only 10 of the 36 games have been listed, according to translator Sega Driven.

The announced games include:

  • Alien Syndrome
  • Alien Storm
  • Altered Beast
  • Columns II
  • Dark Edge
  • Fantasy Zone
  • Golden Axe
  • Golden Axe: Revenge of Death Adder
  • Tant R
  • Virtua Fighter

The miniature cabinet itself features an off-white colour, a bright green eight-way joystick and six arcade buttons on a black layout.

Each game is playable in its original format through the cabinet and its HDMI output. It features two USB slots for anyone wanting to join in on the fun by connecting an additional joystick to the machine.

There is no official Japan release date for the device as it’s slated to come out at some point later this year. For anyone interested in the cabinet it will cost you 12,800 yen (about $162 CAD).

Image credit: Game Watch

Source: Sega Driven

Related Articles

News

Mar 13, 2020

11:51 AM EDT

Sega Genesis Mini console now on sale for $74

News

Sep 11, 2019

8:12 AM EDT

Latest PlayStation sale discounts Japanese games by up to 60 percent

News

Jun 4, 2020

1:51 PM EDT

A Pac-Man Championship Edition demake is coming to Switch

News

Apr 30, 2019

10:15 AM EDT

The live-action Sonic movie trailer is here to destroy your childhood

Comments