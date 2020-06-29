Google hosting Smart Home Summit on July 8th

Google is holding a virtual keynote on July 8th related to its smart home products.
The company recently launched a website that says, “COVID-19 has made it difficult for us to meet you at I/O, Global Developer Summits, and EMEA Smart Home Summit. Our team does not want to miss the opportunity to connect, and we decided to take things virtual!”
The main keynote is slated to be 45-minutes long. Following that, there will be some events for partners, such as companies that sell Google’s smart home products in stores. You can look at the whole schedule on the event’s website.
Since Google cancelled I/O this year, it appears that the company is holding a handful of smaller events. The first event being this smart home keynote, with ideally another to follow related to the often-leaked, but not confirmed Pixel 4a.
There’s no real news regarding what to expect from the event, but there have been some rumours of a new Google Home smart speaker that will take on Nest branding and a new Android TV dongle that might replace the wildly popular Chromecast.
It’s unclear what else to expect, but hopefully, Google will have a few surprises in store.
Source: Google
