PREVIOUS|
News

Apple’s iPhone 12 rumoured to support 4K at 240fps video

Apple is reportedly kicking up the 2020 iPhone's video capabilities

Jun 29, 2020

5:40 PM EDT

0 comments

iPhone 11

Apple might have plans to step up the quality of its 2020 iPhones’ video recording capabilities.

According to a new video from YouTuber Filip Koroy (EverythingApplePro), at least some of Apple’s iPhone 12 models will be capable of recording video at 4K 120fps and 4K 240fps. The current iPhone 11 Pro can shoot 4K video at 60fps, with 240fps being locked to 1080p.

Code related to these high-resolution video formats was uncovered in the recently released iOS 14 developer beta. That said, Koroy theorizes that the iPhone 12 Pro won’t be capable of truly shooting 4K at 240fps and will instead record 4K at 120fps and then use frame interpolation (inserting fake frames between existing frames) to boost the framerate to 240fps

Koroy goes on to state that he believes Apple will call its higher-end iPhone models the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It’s unclear if the iPhone 12 will also be capable of shooting at higher frame rates.

There are also rumours circulating that at least the higher-end 2020 iPhone’s will feature 120hz ‘Pro Motion’ displays similar to the iPad Pro (2018) and iPad Pro (2020).

Apple is expected to reveal it’s 2020 iPhone lineup this September. However, rumours are circulating that the smartphone line’s release could be delayed by a few weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: EverythingApplePro, (2) Via: 9to5Mac 

Related Articles

News

Jun 29, 2020

10:10 AM EDT

Apple’s 2020 iPhone reportedly won’t include a charger in the box

News

Jun 7, 2020

1:01 PM EDT

Some iPhone 11 users reporting green tint issues after unlocking

News

Jun 29, 2020

10:42 AM EDT

Apple honours eight developers with design awards, including Toronto-based publisher

News

Jun 5, 2020

11:31 AM EDT

Apple parts supplier Broadcom says 2020 iPhone launch will be delayed

Comments