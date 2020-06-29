PREVIOUS|
Save $20 on a Nintendo Switch Lite through Staples promotion

Jun 29, 2020

3:41 PM EDT

Nintendo Switch Lite

If you’ve been holding off getting a Nintendo Switch Lite, then now might be a good time to pick one up.

While not a massive discount, Staples Canada is currently offering a promotion code on most $100 or more orders that could save you $20.

Apply the code, ‘74680’ at checkout to save on your order, which gets you a Switch Lite for $239.99.

The handheld only Nintendo Switch version is available in ‘Grey,’ ‘Yellow,’  ‘Turquoise’ and ‘Coral.’ For more on the Switch Lite, check out our review of the portable console.

You can find the deal at this link.

