Google details how Loblaws used tech to adapt to online traffic amid pandemic

Google has detailed how Canadian grocery chain Loblaws used technology and its cloud services to meet unprecedented online demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tech giant outlined that as online traffic and order volumes increased, Loblaw’s website was starting to strain under the load.
“Google Cloud then activated its BFCM (Black Friday Cyber Monday) protocols, including a dedicated war room with Loblaws Digital’s Technology team where engineers from both companies worked side-by-side to quickly adjust the Loblaws platform and ensure an uninterrupted experience for shoppers,” Google wrote in a blog post.
Google says it worked alongside Loblaws to help it stabilize and settle into a level of online traffic that now seems to be the new normal.
Loblaws also rolled out its first Micro Fulfillment Center (MFC) with Google Cloud partner Takeoff Technologies ahead of schedule amid the pandemic. The MFC uses a robotic racking system and AI to store, pack and fulfill orders.
Google notes that the new technology opens up additional availability for order and can support order volume for multiple nearby PC Express locations.
Source: Google
