News

Here are some of Toronto’s virtual Canada Day celebrations that you can stream

Here are some ways you can safely celebrate the holiday during the pandemic

Jun 29, 2020

8:09 PM EDT

The City of Toronto has revealed a variety of virtual Canada Day events for people to stream from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Events will start on July 1st at 9am:

9am to 10am — Canadian Pancake Breakfast with Chris Zielinski and mayor John Tory
2pm to 5pm — Culture Jam, a virtual kaleidoscope of Toronto artists and neighbourhoods with more than 35 performances, including Kardinal Offishall, Ali Hassan and Cris Derksen
7pm to 8pm — Ready for Prime Time, featuring performances by Haviah Mighty, July Talk, Choir! Choir! Choir! and more
10pm — Canada Day Light Show at the CN Tower (watch on YouTube here)

See more information on Toronto’s Canada Day programming here.

