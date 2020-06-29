There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
New
- Free SIM with the purchase of $100 top up
Ongoing
- $25 Account Bonus with $100 top up voucher
- FIGO Orbit II for $49.99 instead of $79.95
Bell
New
- Updated offer: brought back Unlimited 20 Promo to $75/mo. for new activations and upgrades only – was $85 (main regions)
- Updated offer: brought back Unlimited 15 Promo to $65/mo. for new activations and upgrades only – was $75 (MB/QC/SK)
- $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on Connect Everything plans with 20GB now for $85 for new activations and upgrades only – also valid on CA & US Connect Everything for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Connect Everything plans with 15GB for $75 for new activations and upgrades only (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo $49 plan with 4GB (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $45+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- 50 bonus local minutes on the $15 and $20 prepaid voice plans (all regions)
- Unlimited evening & weekend Manitoba-wide calling on the $15 prepaid voice plan (MB)
- 2GB bonus data on the $45 and $55 prepaid voice and data plans OR 3GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
New
- Added the Motorola Moto E (2020)
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus data for 12 months on the $40 and $35 plans with Talk, Text & Data
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
Ongoing
- Increased pricing on Quebec coverage minutes by $1, and on 1GB and 2GB data options by $1 as well
- Decreased pricing on 6GB, 8GB, 10GB and 12GB data options by $1 to $3
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans plus Eastlink customers get an extra 1GB bonus
Fido
New
- Added the Motorola Moto E (2020)
- $5/mo. credit for 12 months on the $50/mo. 5GB Promo plan with BYO phone (all regions)
- New 4GB data only plan for tablets for $10/mo. (all regions)
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- Free Pair of Galaxy Buds for new activations on Samsung Galaxy S10 or S20 series
- 5GB Promo plan for $50/mo. (all regions)
- 15GB Promo plan for $65/mo. (MB/SK)
- 7GB Promo plan for $55/mo. + first month free when activating on BYO phone (QC)
- First month free when activating on BYO phone on the 10GB plan (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $5/mo. off Talk & Text plan in QC compared to other regions (2-year only)
Freedom Mobile
New
- Updated offer: removed and brought back 1GB bonus data on the $29 Prepaid plan with 2GB data
Ongoing
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- 5GB bonus data on Unlimited 20GB and 25GB plans and on Unlimited CA + US 10GB and 30GB plans
- 3GB bonus data on Freedom 3GB, 5GB and 6GB plans
- Double data on $35 and $40 Freedom plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $10/mo. off when activating a $50+ plan for 12 months – also available on CA + US talk plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- 8GB for $40/mo. for 12 months with BYO phone (in-store – not on WO)
- $10/mo. off the $24 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
Koodo Mobile
New
- Decreased pricing on the Motorola One Hyper, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 128GB and S10+ 128GB with the Tab
- $5/mo. off for 12 months on the $50/mo. 5GB Promo plan with BYO phone and promo code (all regions)
Ongoing
- $75 Visa gift card on the LG G8X ThinQ with activation on the Tab
- 5GB Promo plan for $50/mo. (all regions)
- 15GB Promo plan for $65/mo. (MB/SK)
- One month FREE on the $55 plan with 7GB data and the $65 plan with 10GB data with promo code (QC)
- $5/mo. off $35 plan with PPU data in QC compared to other regions
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan
- $10/mo. off the $35 prepaid plan with promo code (all regions)
- $5/mo. credit on the $25 prepaid plans (QC)
- 2GB bonus data OR $10/mo. credit on the $35 prepaid plan with no data (QC)
- 2GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid plan with 1GB (QC)
- $10/mo. off for 12 months on the $75 prepaid plan with promo code (MB/QC/SK)
- $10 referral credit for both + bonus 1GB data booster when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with the $35 plan (2GB total with AutoPay, was 1.5GB)
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 250MB bonus data included with the $25 plan
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “$40/30 Days” promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 2.5GB data
- “$15/30 Days” promo plan with 100 Canada mins
- Free shipping on all phones
- $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime purchase (in-store)
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- $35 plan now includes 2GB data (1GB + 500MB bonus with AutoPay + extra 500MB bonus data)
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
Rogers
New
- Updated offer: Brought back Infinite Plan 20GB Promo to $75/mo. – was $85 – also valid on CA & US plans for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Updated offer: Brought back Infinite Plan 15GB Promo to $65/mo. – was $75 (MB/QC/SK)
- Added the Motorola edge+ and Moto E (2020)
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing
- One month FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- Free Pair of Galaxy Buds for new activations on Samsung Galaxy S10 or S20 series
- One month FREE for all Infinite Plans with BYO (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
SaskTel
New
- Added Cellular Safety Plan ($229/year with BYO only)
- In-store: $250 off the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy watch when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, or Note10+ for new activations
Ongoing
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan ($25 off total)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
Telus
New
- Dropped pricing on Motorola Edge+ , Motorola One Hyper, Motorola Razr, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra with Easy Pay or Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
- Updated offer: Brought back promo on $75 Peace of Mind plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Updated offer: Brought back promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB (MB/SK/QC)
Ongoing
- Promo on $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans with 15GB for the price of 10GB (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo $60 Simple Share plan with 5GB (MB/SK) or 6GB (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase
- $100 referral credit for both after they activate on Peace of Mind and Peace of Mind Connect (select regions)
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 1GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 35 prepaid plan for main regions (2GB bonus in QC)
- Unlimited Evenings & Weekends province-wide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 15 prepaid plan (MB/SK)
- 2GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans (all regions)
- 3GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plans (all regions
Videotron
New
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A20 with 2-year contract
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone Xs 64GB, Huawei P30 & P30 Pro 128GB, Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 with 2-year contract
Ongoing
- Customers who BYO phone get 1 month of service FREE on any Zen plans and on the 2GB Basic Plan
- Double data on the 1GB and 2GB Basic plans
Virgin Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Motorola One Vision and selected Samsung Galaxy phones (A51, A71, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB, S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra 128GB) with Sweet Pay
- $10 monthly credit for new activations only on the $35/mo. prepaid plan (all regions)
Ongoing
- $150 bonus gift card on the Motorola Moto G7 Play
- $100 bonus gift card on the LG Q70
- $75 bonus gift card on the LG G8X ThinQ on 2-year contract
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- 5GB Promo plan for $50/mo. (all regions)
- 15GB Promo plan for $65/mo. (MB/SK)
