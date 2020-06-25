PREVIOUS|
Business

CIRA awards $1.25 million in funding to internet access projects across Canada

The projects will benefit students, Indigenous communities, rural and northern areas across Canada

Jun 25, 2020

12:15 PM EDT

0 comments

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority has awarded $1.25 million CAD in grants to several projects aiming to improve high-speed internet access in underserved communities.

The funding is going to 20 projects that will help improve internet infrastructure, digital literacy, and cybersecurity for students, Indigenous communities, and rural and northern areas.

CIRA notes the number of Canadians working from home has grown seven-fold amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlights the importance of reliable connections.

One of the projects receiving funding will work with local Indigenous and rural youth in five small communities in northern Ontario to train them to set up and operate free Wi-Fi hotspots.

Another program in northwestern Ontario with the Couchiching First Nation community is going to focus on leading a study on options for high-speed fibre optic connectivity to improve internet access for 800 residents in the area.

Further, the Siksika Health Services in southern Alberta plans to use the funding to upgrade the internet infrastructure in five central community buildings to provide high-speed internet to its youth, elders and staff.

CIRA outlines that 85 percent of the 20 funded projects benefit students, 65 percent will help Indigenous communities, 50 percent benefit rural communities and 35 percent will aid northern communities.

“The challenges presented by this pandemic have made safe, high-quality internet access more important than ever,” said Byron Holland, the president and CEO of CIRA, in a press release.

CIRA’s Community Investment Program has awarded $7.95 million across 171 projects to date.

Source: Canadian Internet Registration Authority 

Related Articles

Business

May 8, 2020

12:43 PM EDT

CIRA data shows rural Canadians have nearly 12 times slower downloads than urban residents

News

Apr 23, 2020

1:39 PM EDT

CIRA giving away free online protection service to Canadians

Business

Jun 10, 2020

9:40 AM EDT

Canadians registered a record-breaking number of .CA domains in May: CIRA

Comments