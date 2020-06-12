Bell offering limited-time $75/20GB unlimited data promotion, and more

Montreal-based national carrier Bell has brought back its limited-time $75/20GB unlimited data plan to match Telus’ and Rogers’ recent promotions.
This time, however, it’s important to note that the plan is only available for new activations and upgrades.
After reaching 20GB of data, speeds are throttled to 512Kbps. The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and text messages and is available online and in-store. This plan typically costs $95 CAD per month.
Additionally, Bell is offering 20GB of sharable data for $85 per month. This isn’t unlimited like the previous plan and works well if your family wants to share 20GB.
The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and text messages and is available for new activations and upgrades only.
Lastly, there’s a ‘Connect Everything 20 – Canada/U.S.’ plan promotion as well. This gets you 20GB of sharable data for $105 per month. The plan includes unlimited Canada and U.S.-wide calling, Canada-wide text messages and is available for new activations and upgrades only.
To learn more, check out Bell’s deal page here.
