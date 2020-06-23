Huawei CFO’s extradition proceedings officially continuing into 2021

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition proceedings will officially continue into next year, after the B.C. Supreme Court has signed off on a new schedule.
Lawyers for both sides proposed a new schedule that would conclude hearings early next year, instead of this fall as originally planned.
A three-week hearing will take place next February, and will look into whether Meng’s rights were violated during her arrest.
The court dismissed the first phase of arguments from Meng’s lawyers last month. They had argued that Meng’s case should be dismissed because the allegations she is facing wouldn’t be a crime in Canada.
However, the court found that Meng Wanzhou’s case meets key factors of Canada’s extradition law, which meant that the proceedings will continue on to the second phase.
It’s been more than a year since Vancouver authorities arrested Meng in December 2018 at the request of the U.S. for violating sanctions in Iran. Meng has since resided in one of her two mansions located in Vancouver under partial house arrest.
The proceedings will last at least until early next year. However, due to appeals, the process could possibly last years.
Source: CBC News
Comments