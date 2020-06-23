Spotify Free users can now play favourite playlists with Alexa devices

Spotify has announced that free users will now be able to play their favourite Spotify Playlists with Alexa-enabled devices.
Spotify Free users in Canada can now say “Alexa, play Discover Weekly on Spotify,” for example, in order for their favourite Playlists to start playing.
The music streaming service has had Alexa integration for more than two years and users can already set Spotify as their default music player through an Amazon Echo smart speaker.
This feature has been available in Australia, New Zealand and the United States since November last year.
Source: Spotify
