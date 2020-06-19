Guelph, feds to provide over $300,000 in funding towards EV charging stations

Guelph, Ontario, is set to get over $300,000 in funding towards installing 20 level two elective vehicle (EV) charging stations throughout the city.
In a press release, Guelph Member of Parliament (MP) Lloyd Longfield, on behalf of the federal government’s minister of natural resources, Seamus O’Regan, announced $100,000 in funding. The money is to “encourage increased adoption of zero-emission vehicles by providing Guelph residents more options to charge their vehicles.”
Guelph will also provide $220,000 to the initiative, bringing the total project cost to $320,000.
The project’s federal funding comes from Natural Resources Canada’s ‘Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program.’ That program is part of the government’s goal to have zero-emission vehicles account for 100 percent of passenger vehicle sales by 2040.
The federal government has provided over $300 million to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast-chargers for EVs as part of this goal. Charging station locations include apartment buildings, public spaces and workplaces.
Infrastructure that stems from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge EVs across Canada, including to where they live, work and place.
Source: Natural Resources Canada
