PREVIOUS|
News

Guelph, feds to provide over $300,000 in funding towards EV charging stations

Natural Resources Canada and the city of Guelph pooled resources to fund the installation of 20 new EV charging stations

Jun 19, 2020

12:18 PM EDT

0 comments

Guelph, Ontario, is set to get over $300,000 in funding towards installing 20 level two elective vehicle (EV) charging stations throughout the city.

In a press release, Guelph Member of Parliament (MP) Lloyd Longfield, on behalf of the federal government’s minister of natural resources, Seamus O’Regan, announced $100,000 in funding. The money is to “encourage increased adoption of zero-emission vehicles by providing Guelph residents more options to charge their vehicles.”

Guelph will also provide $220,000 to the initiative, bringing the total project cost to $320,000.

The project’s federal funding comes from Natural Resources Canada’s ‘Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program.’ That program is part of the government’s goal to have zero-emission vehicles account for 100 percent of passenger vehicle sales by 2040.

The federal government has provided over $300 million to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast-chargers for EVs as part of this goal. Charging station locations include apartment buildings, public spaces and workplaces.

Infrastructure that stems from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge EVs across Canada, including to where they live, work and place.

Source: Natural Resources Canada

Related Articles

News

Jun 19, 2020

12:32 PM EDT

Motorola G Fast smartphone now available in Canada

News

May 31, 2018

10:52 AM EDT

University of Guelph student fined for using Apple Watch while driving

News

Jan 16, 2020

11:23 AM EST

Guelph, Ontario to get 65 electric buses and new bus storage facility

Business

Jun 3, 2020

1:28 PM EDT

Ontario investing $150 million to improve broadband and cellular service in rural communities

Comments