Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro might feature 5G and Mini-LED display technology

Though this isn’t entirely surprising, new rumours point to Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro featuring 5G connectivity powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G modem, according to Apple leaker @L0vetodream on Twitter.
This particular chip would allow the iPad Pro to utilize both sub-6GHz 5G and mmWave 5G. L0vetodream also says that these new iPad Pro models will feature Mini-LED display technology, backing up earlier reports from often-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Mini-LED would allow the iPad Pro’s display to feature localized dimming and a wide colour gamut, similar to OLED.
Other 2021 iPad Pro rumours include the tablet featuring a new A14x processor, according to L0vetodream.
It’s unknown who is behind the L0vetodream Twitter account, so it’s important to approach these rumours with an air of skepticism. That said, the account did accurately report that Apple’s iPhone SE would come in three different colours and storage configurations.
Apple’s iPad Pro (2020) was released in March just as the COVID-19 pandemic started. The high-end tablet features a design similar to the 2018 iPad Pro, a LiDAR sensor and Apple’s A12Z bionic chip.
