Telus Health details efforts to accelerate virtual healthcare

Telus Health has detailed the different ways it plans to accelerate virtual healthcare for Canadians amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chair of Telus Health, François Gratton, is addressing members of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, which is an association of businesses in Greater Montreal.
Telus Health says that it has over 3,000 members primarily based in Montreal that are working to develop virtual solutions to streamline access to healthcare. Telus stated that it is going to make major investments of more than $850 million in the greater Montreal area over the next four years speed up the rollout of its leading-edge virtual solutions.
The investments will prioritize network robustness, speed and reliability. The investments will also focus on sustaining Telus’ community efforts.
“Overnight, the COVID-19 crisis triggered major changes in our lives and, in particular, greater awareness of health and wellness in our society. I firmly believe that we have some fantastic opportunities to take advantage of as we write new pages in our history,” said Gratton in a press release.
Telus has committed $150 million to support Canadians through the COVID-19 crisis.
Source: Telus
