Google offering free Nest Mini to Canadian Nest Aware subscribers

On the heels of rolling out new Nest Aware subscription prices in Canada, Google is offering subscribers a free Nest Mini.
According to a tip MobileSyrup received from a reader, those who subscribed to the new Nest Aware subscription qualify for a Nest Mini. Those eligible should receive an email from Google with a redeemable code they can use to order a Nest Mini from the Google Store for free.
In an email shared with MobileSyrup, it lists the code as valid until October 31st, 2020. However, that date may change depending on when you receive the email.
For those unfamiliar with the revamped Nest Aware pricing, Google rolled out a simplified subscription model last month. Previously, Nest charged $5, $10 or $30 CAD per month for each camera a user had in their home. The different tiers offered different levels of video history.
However, the new simplified structure means Canadians can pay $8 per month for their whole home, instead of on a per camera basis. Alternatively, Nest Aware subscribers can pick an $80 annual subscription. Nest Aware includes 30 days of ‘Event video history,’ which includes recordings of motion and sound captured by the camera.
There’s also a ‘Nest Aware Plus’ tier for $16 per month or $160 per year with 60 days of Event video history and 10 days of 24/7 video history.
The subscription will cover all the Nest cameras in users’ homes as well as devices like the Nest Mini, Google Home and Home Max, Nest Hub and Hub Max and the Nest Wifi Point. These devices either have a Nest camera built-in or can use their microphones to listen for things like smoke alarms and alert users about them.
You can learn more about the new Nest Aware subscriptions on Google’s website. And if you’re a subscriber, keep an eye on your inbox for the offer of a free Nest Mini.
Thanks Clarence!
