Amazon reportedly planning ‘Biggest Sale in the Sky’ for June 22

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale is one of its largest and most anticipated shopping days of the year.
Rumours spurred last week that the company would delay this event due to COVID-19 pandemic. Today, according to CNBC, Amazon is reportedly planning a “Summer Sale”, also internally known as the “Biggest Sale in the Sky,” starting June 22nd.
This sale is expected to run between seven to 10 days and is an ‘invitation only’ event to its sellers, possibly a fashion-oriented sale.
“We are having the Biggest Summer Sale event to drive excitement and jump-start sales… To drive customer engagement, we are asking for your participation,” says a document seen by CNBC. Amazon is reportedly asking its partners to discount items by at least 30 percent.
Amazon has not confirmed these rumours and we’ve reached out to its Canadian team to learn more.
