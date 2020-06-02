Huawei Developer Day in Canada is happening on June 9

Huawei is hosting its first-ever Developer Day in Canada on June 9th.
The Developer Day will discuss the Huawei Mobile Services and Huawei AppGallery, services available on the recently introduced Mate 30 Pro and the upcoming P40 Pro.
Huawei will discuss its ecosystem and why it’s beneficial for consumers and developers. Huawei also says that it’s been making progress developing its ecosystem to offer the best end-to-end experience.
Recently, the company has launched apps like Zoom, Here WeGo, Snapchat, Indigo, Wattpad and more as an example of how the company is furthering its ecosystem.
The event starts at 2pm ET and goes until 3pm ET.
To take part in the event, you can RSVP here.
A YouTube link to the live stream will be shared in the coming days.
