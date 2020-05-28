Xbox Project xCloud for Android gets 5 new games: Mortal Kombat X, Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Microsoft’s ongoing Project xCloud Android beta now features five new games: Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Batman: Arkham Knight, Mortal Kombat X, Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham and Pillars Eternity.
Project xCloud is also available on iOS but is currently limited to only 10,000 users and one title, Halo: The Masterchief Collection. The streaming video game platform’s collection of games now features over 80 titles, including Crackdown 3, Destiny 2, Gears 5, Halo 5 Guardians and even indie games like Moonlighter.
A few weeks ago, Phil Spencer, the head of all things Xbox at Microsoft, confirmed that Project xCloud is coming to Xbox Game Pass later in 2020. It’s still unclear if the service will be included with Game Pass’ current offerings, or if xCloud access will cost an additional fee.
Game Pass currently has 10 million subscribers across Xbox and PC. You can sign up for Microsoft’s Project Cloud beta at this link.
Microsoft seems to be positioning xCloud as the ‘Netflix of gaming,’ unlike Google’s game streaming platform, Stadia, which charges for access to games on an individual basis. Sony’s PlayStation Now service, on the other hand, costs 12.99 CAD per month for access to several titles.
I’m hoping that Microsoft launches a beta that allows xCloud titles to be played directly on an Xbox console, especially now that I’m always home and don’t want to play games on an Android device’s tiny display.
Source: Xbox
