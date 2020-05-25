PlayStation Plus’ June 2020 lineup includes Call of Duty: WWII, going free this week

PlayStation has revealed that Call of Duty: WWII will become free on PlayStation 4 for PlayStation Plus subscribers starting May 26th.
Interestingly, PlayStation says WWII counts as one of June’s free PS Plus games, despite it launching in late May. PlayStation promises to share more details on the June PS Plus lineup “later this week.”
Traditionally, PS Plus offers two free PlayStation 4 games per month, but given the unique release situation with WWII, it’s currently unclear if PlayStation is planning something a little different for the service in June.
PS Plus members: Call of Duty: WWII is part of the monthly games lineup for June, and will be available for download starting May 26.
We’ll share additional details of our monthly lineup later this week. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/ECVwca1cXq
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 25, 2020
In the meantime, PS Plus subscribers will be able to download WWII from May 26th to July 6th.
When it released in 2017, WWII marked a return to the Call of Duty series’ World War II-era roots. The campaign follows a squad in the U.S.’ 1st Infantry Division in the European theatre during the events of Operation Overlord. WWII also features Call of Duty‘s signature competitive multiplayer and cooperative Zombies modes.
Image credit: Activision
