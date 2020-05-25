PREVIOUS|
News

PlayStation Plus’ June 2020 lineup includes Call of Duty: WWII, going free this week

PlayStation Plus' June lineup is beginning to roll out earlier than usual

May 25, 2020

12:05 PM EDT

0 comments

Call of Duty WWII

PlayStation has revealed that Call of Duty: WWII will become free on PlayStation 4 for PlayStation Plus subscribers starting May 26th.

Interestingly, PlayStation says WWII counts as one of June’s free PS Plus games, despite it launching in late May. PlayStation promises to share more details on the June PS Plus lineup “later this week.”

Traditionally, PS Plus offers two free PlayStation 4 games per month, but given the unique release situation with WWII, it’s currently unclear if PlayStation is planning something a little different for the service in June.

In the meantime, PS Plus subscribers will be able to download WWII from May 26th to July 6th.

When it released in 2017, WWII marked a return to the Call of Duty series’ World War II-era roots. The campaign follows a squad in the U.S.’ 1st Infantry Division in the European theatre during the events of Operation Overlord. WWII also features Call of Duty‘s signature competitive multiplayer and cooperative Zombies modes.

Image credit: Activision

Related Articles

News

May 25, 2020

1:39 PM EDT

PlayStation to hold new State of Play focused on The Last of Us Part II on May 27

Resources

Apr 1, 2020

12:14 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in April 2020

News

May 22, 2020

12:13 PM EDT

PlayStation’s big June Days of Play sale offers discounts on games, accessories and members...

Features

Dec 27, 2017

5:07 PM EST

Patrick’s favourite things of 2017

Comments