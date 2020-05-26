PREVIOUS|
Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in June 2020

'Shantae and the Pirate's Curse' and 'Destroy All Humans!' are among June's free games

May 26, 2020

11:51 AM EDT

Every month, Microsoft offers a number of games to those subscribed to its Xbox Live Gold service at no additional cost.

In June, the following four games are hitting the service:

  • Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse (regularly $19.99 CAD) — Available June 1st to 30th on Xbox One
  • Coffee Talk ($17.99) — Available June 16th to July 15th on Xbox One
  • Destroy All Humans! ($19.99) — Available June 1st to 15th on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
  • Sine Mora ($9.99) — Available June 16th to 30th on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)

An Xbox Live Gold subscription costs $11.99/month, $29.99/three months or $69.99/year. Alternatively, a $16.99/month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription includes Xbox Live Gold on top of Xbox Game Pass for both Console and PC.

On the subject of Xbox Game Pass, find out what came to the service in early May here and in late May here.

Image credit: WayForward

Source: Xbox

