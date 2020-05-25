BMO launches online resource hubs to help clients navigate COVID-19 impacts

BMO has unveiled new online information hubs that contain content and resources to help Canadians navigate COVID-19 financially.
The hubs are aimed towards helping BMO’s personal, business and wealth management clients. BMO experts will be updating the hub with relevant articles, podcasts and reports.
“These new online hubs provide consumers and business owners with access to our best in class expertise through timely, relevant financial advice and resources, at their convenience,” said Ernie Johannson, the group head of north american personal and business banking at BMO, in a press release.
One of the topics that the hubs focus on is financial support. They include tips and information on financial relief programs introduced by BMO as well those introduced jointly with third parties to support businesses.
They also offer tailored content for women entrepreneurs, such as topics ranging from money management to business best practices.
The hubs feature resources regarding how businesses can overcome challenges and pivot their operations for long-term growth. There are also investor highlights that include viewpoints and tips on topics related to planning, building and managing your wealth during the pandemic.
Clients can also get diverse perspectives on the economic and social impacts of the pandemic that provide context and actionable information for business clients.
BMO says that the hubs will continue to expand in the coming months to include information regarding Indigenous banking, agriculture, and technology and innovation.
You can access the resource hubs here.
Source: BMO
