HTC rumoured to launch 5G flagship smartphone in July

The phone is rumoured to be inspired by the HTC U12+ flagship that launched back in 2018

May 25, 2020

12:20 PM EDT

It’s time to put the fanboy cap back on.

Taiwanese phone maker HTC is reportedly launching a 5G flagship smartphone in July.

According to Gizmochina, Chen Boyou of HTC Taiwan said in an interview that when the country launches 5G, HTC will also be ready to launch a 5G-ready smartphone.

Chinese-language publication My Drivers indicates that the handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor and its design will be inspired by the HTC U12+. The HTC U12+ launched a couple of years ago, so hopefully, the new flagship isn’t paired with the U12+’ large bezels and blocky build.

Over the past few years, HTC launched blockchain Exodus smartphones that worked at a cryptocurrency wallet. It’s possible that this 5G phone will be Exodus-related, but here’s hoping it’s the missing U13.

Before HTC launches the 5G smartphone in July, rumours suggest the company will unveil the 4G-only Desire 20 series with four rear-facing cameras and a hole-punch cutout on the front of the device.

Source: MyDrivers, Gizmochina, Via: Pocketnow 

