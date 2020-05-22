Rogers reportedly offering two months free service to frontline healthcare workers

Rogers is the latest Canadian carrier to offer frontline healthcare workers free wireless service during the pandemic.
According to details shared on RedFlagDeals, Rogers is offering frontline healthcare workers two months of free service as well as 10 percent off their monthly bill. The offer is similar to what Telus and its flanker brand Koodo offered a few weeks ago.
Further, the RFD post says the credit will cover the cost of April and May 2020 while the 10 percent discount will be ongoing.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Rogers to confirm the offer and its specifics and will update this post with the response.
The RFD post also notes that customers will need to contact Rogers, either through a call or online chat, to access the offer. At the moment, the offer is limited to a few specific hospitals:
- University Health Network
- Unity Health Toronto (St. Michael’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Queensway and Providence Health)
- Sinai Health Systems
- Trillium Health Partners
- Toronto East Health Network (North York General Hospital Michael Garron Hospital)
- The Ottawa Hospital
While it’s a small list now, Rogers is reportedly still updating it with other health care authorities. If you’re unable to get the offer now, you may be able to get it later on.
You can read all the details about the offer for yourself here.
Source: RFD
