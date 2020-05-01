PREVIOUS|
News

Telus and Koodo giving two months of free wireless service to frontline workers in B.C.

Telus says a similar initiative has already rolled out in Ontario and Quebec

May 1, 2020

4:29 PM EDT

0 comments

Telus and its Koodo flanker brand are providing two months of free wireless service to frontline healthcare workers and operational staff at Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health Authority.

This initiative is an extension of Telus’ Mobility for Good program, which provides youth coming out of foster care with a phone and service plan. Telus says it has chosen these two B.C. facilities because they serve areas of the province that have been hit the hardest by COVID-19.

At Vancouver Coastal Health, the program has been made available to frontline staff members or physicians who are working in active COVID-19 patient care units or staff members and have been assigned to key COVID-19 response roles. Meanwhile, Fraser Health Authority staff in housekeeping, food services and environmental services can take advantage of Mobility for Good.

According to Telus, Mobility for Good has already been extended to select hospitals and healthcare facilities in Ontario and Quebec. Telus says the program will come to Alberta as well.

Related Articles

News

Mar 30, 2020

12:29 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 available for pre-order at Koodo

News

Apr 30, 2020

6:04 PM EDT

GDC’s summer event goes fully digital due to COVID-19

News

Apr 29, 2020

7:09 PM EDT

Samsung to donate TVs, tablets to Autism Speaks Canada and SickKids

Business

Apr 29, 2020

8:54 AM EDT

City of Toronto providing access to free internet to vulnerable residents

Comments