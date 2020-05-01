Telus and Koodo giving two months of free wireless service to frontline workers in B.C.

Telus and its Koodo flanker brand are providing two months of free wireless service to frontline healthcare workers and operational staff at Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health Authority.
This initiative is an extension of Telus’ Mobility for Good program, which provides youth coming out of foster care with a phone and service plan. Telus says it has chosen these two B.C. facilities because they serve areas of the province that have been hit the hardest by COVID-19.
At Vancouver Coastal Health, the program has been made available to frontline staff members or physicians who are working in active COVID-19 patient care units or staff members and have been assigned to key COVID-19 response roles. Meanwhile, Fraser Health Authority staff in housekeeping, food services and environmental services can take advantage of Mobility for Good.
According to Telus, Mobility for Good has already been extended to select hospitals and healthcare facilities in Ontario and Quebec. Telus says the program will come to Alberta as well.
