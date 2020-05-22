Telus partners with Alberta science centres and Microsoft to launch virtual summer camps

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus is partnering with Microsoft and science centres in Alberta to launch virtual summer camps.
“As social distancing guidelines evolve at different paces throughout the country, these camps will ensure children across Canada will have access to a world-class STEM-based learning program this summer,” Telus outlined in a press release.
The virtual camps are being offered by Telus World of Science and Telus Spark, which are science centres located in Alberta. Telus notes that the camps will be facilitated by STEM experts and will run from July 6th to August 28th.
The camps are ideal for kids aged 5-14 and aim to engage campers in activities, experiments, lessons and live discussions related to STEM topics. These topics include engineering, math, coding, space and astronomy, sports and nutrition, and nature.
Campers will be using several platforms to interact with each other and their instructors. They will have access to a suite of Microsoft Education tools, and use Microsoft Teams for live sessions. The campers will also use the ‘Learning Hub’ on Telus Optik TV.
Registration for the virtual summer camps is now open, and it costs $75 plus GST per camper. The centres are providing more than 100 camp scholarships, internet service and electronic devices to children who may not have access to this opportunity.
More information about the virtual camps can be found here.
