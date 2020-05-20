You can ask for priority access to YouTube Music transfer tool

If you still haven’t gained access to the YouTube Music transfer tool, you can request it with a new form from Google.
Last week Google announced that it was going to start ferrying users and their data from Google Play Music to YouTube Music as the ageing service shuts down. To help make that transition as easy as possible, it created a transfer tool to bring your music and listening data over to the new service. There’s also a separate tool for podcasts.
While Google may have started the rollout of the transfer tool, it appears to be taking longer than anticipated to reach many users. While you can see if the tool is live for your account here, for me, it still says I need to wait.
To help mitigate this issue, Google has rolled out a signup document where you can submit your email associated with your Google Play Music account and the country you’re located in.
However, the search giant warns that adding your details to the list doesn’t guarantee that you’ll get access to the tool. If it does work, you’ll receive notifications from your streaming apps and an email.
For everyone else, we’ll just need to wait for the tool to rollout to us over the next few weeks.
Source: Google Via: 9to5Google
Comments