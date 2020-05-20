Google Photos gets new controls for shared photo albums

Google Photos is getting new controls to share photos and videos through shared albums, amid a rise in usage.
The tech giant notes that since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing in Google Photos has increased by 50 percent in some regions, which is why it’s making it easier to do so.
Starting this week, when users share an album, the default option will be to share it with a specific person or people via their Google account. Google says this gives users more control over who is added to the album. The “send in Google Photos” option now reads “invite to album.”
This latest functionality builds on a feature that Google released last year when it launched direct sharing to make it easier to share a photo or video by adding them into a private conversation within the app.
With this new feature, users will still have the option to share albums in Google Photos through a link, which can be embedded in an email or text to make it easy to share photos with people who don’t use Google Photos or have a Google account.
You have the option to turn link sharing on or off, and you can decide if you want to let other users add photos to an album. There’s also the option to remove someone from an album, which will get rid of the photos and videos they added.
Source: Google
