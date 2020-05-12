Google to finally kill Play Music, migrate users to YouTube Music

Google is finally starting to transition Google Play Music subscribers over to YouTube Music, its new default streaming service.
This signals the end for Google Play Music. Google Plans to shutter the ageing music app later this year, but it doesn’t have a set date yet.
The service was Google’s primary music streaming option from 2011 to 2018. Google Play Music first launched in Canada back in 2014. Over the past two years, Google has been honing the YouTube Music’s user experience to bring it up to par with Google Play Music’s feature set.
This included a recent visual revamp and the addition of being able to upload your own music to the service’s cloud servers.
Overall, YouTube Music is likely better than Google Play Music now, so most users should be happy when they switch over.
To make moving to YouTube Music as easy as possible, Google is releasing a feature that asks users to upload their taste preferences, playlists, saved music libraries and more to YouTube Music.
To transfer, you need to download or open the YouTube Music app and log in with your Google account. Once you do, the app presents a popup that asks you to transfer your music and settings over. Hit ‘Transfer,’ and you should be good to go.
Google has been hinting at the switch for a long time, so this comes as no surprise. However, it will be interesting to see if Google Play users take this opportunity to try Spotify, Apple Music or Tidal as their main service goes extinct.
This transfer tool should make it easy to stay within Google’s ecosystem, but that said, if you don’t have an expansive cloud library set up, it’s easy to jump to a competing service.
If you do have an extensive cloud library and you’ve been looking for a place to move it to as Google shutters Play Music, Plex is a pretty feature-packed option.
