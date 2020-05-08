The Source’s Weekend Sale offers a variety of discounts on several products, including Apple Watches, Beats headphones and Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets.
These products are available on sale until May 13th.
Below are some of devices and accessories on sale in Canadian pricing:
- Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – $299.99 (regularly $379.99)
- Innovative Technology Gramophone Bluetooth Speaker – $89.99 (regularly $99.99
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, 16GB – $74.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, 32GB – $159.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ In-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds – $179.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Apple Watch Series 4 40mm with GPS, Silver Aluminum with White Sports Band – $419.99 (regularly $519.99)
- Apple Watch Series 4 44mm with GPS, Silver Aluminum with Seashell Sports Loop – $459.99 (regularly $559.99)
- Apple Watch Series 4 44mm with GPS, Space Grey Aluminum with Black Sports Band – $459.99 (regularly $559.99)
- Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ 44mm with GPS, Silver Aluminum with Summit White Nike Sport Loop – $459.99 (regularly $559.99)
- Fitbit Versa Smartwatch, Rose Gold Aluminum with Peach Band – $179.99 (regularly $219.99)
- Fitbit Versa Smartwatch Special Edition, Black Aluminum with Charcoal Woven Band – $199.99 (regularly $259.99)
Additionally, if you signup for the Staples newsletter you can get $10 off of orders more than $100.
Source: The Source
