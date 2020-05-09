PREVIOUS|
Let us know your thoughts on the newly revealed gameplay from 13 Xbox Series X games

Games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Yakuza: Like a Dragon were shown off

May 9, 2020

10:08 AM EDT

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Microsoft recently revealed a first look at gameplay for 13 titles coming to its next-gen Xbox Series X console.

The tech giant showed off trailers for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Ascent, Bright Memory Infinite, Call of the Sea, Chorus, Dirt 5, Madden NFL 21, The Medium, Scarlet Nexus, Scorn, Second Extinction, Vampire: The Masquerade, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personally, I liked the look of the anime-esque game Scarlet Nexus, and the Mirror’s Edge-looking title Bright Memory Infinite. 

What game are you most interested in? Are you excited for July when the company plans to show off Halo Infinite and other first-party games?

Let us know in the comments below.

Image credit: Ubisoft

