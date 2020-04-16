Rogers has reportedly stopped offering promotions on some of its home internet plans.
MobileSyrup received a tip noting that the Toronto-based internet service provider (ISP) no longer offers promotional discounts on its Gigabit or 500u Ignite home internet plans.
Further, Rogers’ ending of promotions doesn’t appear to affect people currently subscribed to the promotional plans. Additionally, the tip indicated that Rogers would no longer offer retention offers. However, MobileSyrup has learned that Rogers will continue to provide loyalty offers for residential and wireless services.
“We always strive to deliver the best possible experience to our customers with products and services that meet their needs and we work with our customers to find plans that work for them,” a Rogers spokesperson told MobileSyrup.
Currently, Rogers’ website lists the Ignite Gigabit plan as $114.99 CAD per month, which includes the $10 per month modem rental fee. The plan offers download speeds of up to 1Gbps, upload speeds of up to 30Mbps and unlimited monthly usage.
Further, the Ignite 500u plan includes up to 500Mbps download speeds, up to 20Mbps uploads and unlimited monthly usage for $104.99 per month. That includes the modem rental fee as well.
Both plans include a $49.99 installation fee, or no charge if you choose to self-install.
While the reasoning behind ending promotions remains unclear, it’s possible it could be related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With an increase in people staying home and working remotely, internet usage has increased significantly.
Rogers is offering other relief measures for customers. That includes offering free access to a rotating selection of TV channels, waiving data overage fees for home internet usage and waiving Canadian long-distance fees and roaming charges.
