Facebook cancelling all large events until June 2021

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the social media giant is cancelling all large events through June 2021.
This means that Facebook is not going to host any physical events consisting of more than 50 people for the next year. However, some of the events will still be held through virtual means.
Zuckerberg also said that Facebook employees will continue to work from home at least through the summer. He stated that he hopes this move will help contain the spread of COVID-19.
“Most Facebook employees are fortunate to be able to work productively from home, so we feel a responsibility to allow people who don’t have this flexibility to access shared public resources first,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.
He outlined that most people are unable to work from home as easily as many Facebook employees can, and that once society does eventually start re-opening, it will have to open slowly to make sure people returning to work can do so safely.
“I hope this helps contain the spread of Covid-19 so we can keep our communities safe and get back up and running again soon,” Zuckerberg wrote.
Facebook is not the only tech company to cancel future physical events, as Microsoft recently announced that it would make all events digital-only until July 2021. Since there’s no definitive timeline for when things will go back to normal, we’ll likely see more companies follow with similar plans.
Source: Mark Zuckerberg
