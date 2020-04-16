Apple now selling AirPods Pro tips replacements in online Apple Store

While moving recently I misplaced my AirPods Pro ear tips.
I eventually found them located in a really weird place (isn’t that how it always works), but before they randomly appeared in the bottom of a box, I checked to see if I could order new ones from the online Apple Store. I was shocked to find out that wasn’t an option. After doing a bit of research, it seems that at least until now, extra AirPods Pro tips were only available in-store.
Now, the AirPods Pro’s tips can be purchased through Apple’s online store, as first reported by 9to5Mac. Each pair, including ‘Small,’ ‘Medium’ and ‘Large,’ is priced at $10 CAD. There doesn’t seem to be an option to purchase all three tip sets together in a bundle, unfortunately. So if you’re like me and use a Small tip in one ear and a Medium tip in the other, you’ll have to shell out $20 for two sets.
While I was once really impressed with Apple’s AirPods Pro, a recent update to the earbuds all but ruined the wireless earbuds’ previously excellent noise-cancelling to improve bass. While a subsequent update has been released since then, the noise-cancelling issue persists. Hopefully, this is a problem Apple solves soon with a new firmware update.
Apple’s high-end wireless earbuds are priced at $329 CAD.
Apple most recently revealed a refreshed version of the iPhone SE that features a 4.7-inch LCD display, a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera and the iPhone 11 series’ powerful A13 processor.
Via: 9to5Mac
Comments