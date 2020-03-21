All Canadian carrier home internet changes amidst COVID-19 pandemic

As the Covid-19 panic results in increasing numbers of Canadians working from home, here’s what Canada’s major carriers are doing to help out.
Most carriers are offering to waive home internet overage fees for customers who don’t already have unlimited data.
Rogers
Starting March 14th Rogers is going to waive its home internet overage fees until May 31st, effectively giving its customers unlimited internet.
Fido is doing the same thing, but it’s starting on March 16th instead of the 31st.
Bell
On March 14th, Bell waived its home internet usage overage fees until April 30th.
The telecom also gave its customers with Turbo Hubs, Turbo Sticks and MiFi devices, an extra 10 GB of data and a $10 credit on their existing plan for their current and next billing cycles. Note that data charges incurred before March 19th still apply.
The telecom also apologizes for not giving these customers unlimited data, but it says that there is too much strain on the networks because so many people are on them right now.
Telus
Like Bell and Rogers, Telus is also waiving overage fees for home internet users until the end of April.
Videotron
The Quebec-based internet provider is waiving the data overage fees on all residential and business plans until April 30th.
Teksavvy
The Ontario-based internet and TV provider says it’s suspending billing for overages for TekSavvy customers on capped internet packages. The change began on March 13th, 2020 and runs until April 5th, 2020.
Xplornet
Like many other major internet providers, Xplornet is automatically waiving overage fees for its customers that aren’t already on unlimited plans between March 17th and April 30th.
Sasktel
Most of Sasktel’s plans are already unlimited, but anyone on the company’s ‘fusion internet’ option will have their overage fees waived from March 17th to 31st.
Distributel
Distributel is waiving all of its home internet overage fees for the next three months.
Eastlink
The east coast carrier is temporarily suspending limits on all of its internet plans, like all other carriers, essentially giving all subscribers unlimited data.
