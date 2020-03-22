Here are all the free TV and sports offerings to watch during COVID-19 quarantine

In response to the spread of the coronavirus causing COVID-19, several Canadian companies have rolled out free TV channel and sports offers to customers.
Meant to help parents keep kids entertained, or to help people entertain themselves while quarantining or self-isolating, here’s a roundup of all the offers available.
MobileSyrup will update this page with new additions and other changes that happen in the future.
Rogers
Rogers Ignite TV and Digital TV customers have free access to a rotating selection of channels for kids and parents.
Family-friendly channels include Disney, Disney Jr., Family Channel, Family Jr., YTV, Treehouse, Teletoon and ABC Spark.
Additionally, customers have access to news channels including FX, CP24, CTV News Channel and CBC News Network.
The channels with be available until April 30th and Ignite TV customers can say “free preview” to their Ignite TV remote to see what’s new.
Shaw
As of March 1st, all Shaw Cable and Shaw Direct customers have free preview access to select channels to entertain kids.
Channels include Family, Family Jr. and Family CHRGD.
You can learn more about the free channels here.
Cogeco
Cogeco has informed customers via email that it’s offering free previews to customers for the following channels: LCN, RDI, CBC News Network and CTV News Network.
SaskTel
Until March 31st, SaskTel will provide maxTV and maxTV Stream customers with access to the following channels: CTV News Channel (16/316), CBC News Network (15/315), LCN (266), Family (130/430), Family Jr (133/433), and Family CHRGD (97).
Sportsnet
Sportsnet is offering free access to its NHL Live streaming service until April 30th, allowing users to stream all hockey games from the current season.
You can learn more here.
