Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier roaming packages during COVID-19

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, several Canadian carriers have changed their cellular roaming offerings to help Canadians who might still be stuck abroad.
Below is a brief outline to all of the changes:
Rogers/Fido/Chatr
Rogers says it is removing long-distance charges for wireless, home phone and small business customers when calling anywhere in Canada until April 30th. The carrier is also waiving ‘Roam Like Home’ and pay-per-use roaming fees in all countries where it offers roaming for all postpaid consumers, and small business subscribers between March 16th and April 30th.
This also applies to Fido, the carrier’s flanker brand. Regarding Chatr, Rogers’ discount brand, the company is waiving all long-distance charges for phone calls to anywhere in Canada, “including calls made from out of zone,” until April 30th. Roaming charges are not currently being waived by Chatr.
Telus/Koodo/Public Mobile
Telus says it’s waiving all ‘Easy Roam’ and Pay Per Use mobility roaming charges for both Telus and Koodo customers that are stuck in countries with ‘Level 3 advisories,’ including China and Italy. The carrier says that this change will run through to the end of April.
Regarding Public Mobile, Telus’ discount flanker brand, the carrier says that it is crediting customer accounts that have used its U.S. roaming add-on between March 13th and April 30th. This credit will be applied to all accounts with seven business days of usage, and no action is required on the customer’s part.
Bell/Virgin/Lucky Mobile
Bell says it’s waiving all of its ‘Roam Better’ and pay-per-use roaming fees for all destinations and for all consumers and small businesses from March 18th to April 30th. Virgin, Bell’s flanker brand, is also waiving all ‘Roam Sweet Roam’ and pay per use roaming fees for all destinations for those same dates.
The carrier does not seem to be waiving roaming fees for its discount Lucky Mobile brand.
Freedom Mobile
Freedom Mobile is not waiving roaming fees according to the carrier’s website. MobileSyrup has reached out for more information.
Eastlink
Eastlink is waiving all international roaming and ‘easyTravel’ packages. Further, the carrier says that customers who have purchased a travelPack but have cancelled their trip will be able to receive a refund. The carrier is also waiving all Canadian mobile long-distance charges for customers that are not on a nationwide plan.
Vidéotron
Vidéotron says it is waiving all fees related to its ‘Daily Traveller Pass’ for customers outside of Canada until April 30th.
Sasktel
Sasktel confirmed to MobileSyrup that it is not waiving roaming fees.
Comments