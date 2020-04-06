‘Animal Crossing’ is the most tweeted-about gaming topic in Canada this year so far

Twitter Canada has revealed that the most tweeted-about gaming subject in Canada in 2020 so far is Animal Crossing.
That’s particularly noteworthy, given that the latest Animal Crossing game, New Horizons, has only been out since March 20th. Nonetheless, it’s not too surprising when you consider how popular the game has become in the wake of social distancing.
The full top 10 most tweeted-about gaming subjects on Twitter Canada are as follows:
The second most tweeted-about gaming subject, Call of Duty, is undoubtedly the result of the free-to-play battle royale game Warzone, which launched on March 10th, as well as last week’s launch of Modern Warfare 2: Campaign Remastered. Notably, the MW2 remaster was actually developed by Quebec City-based Beenox.
Rounding out the top three was Final Fantasy. A huge part of these tweets most definitely were about Final Fantasy VII Remake, the highly-anticipated reimagining of the 1997 classic PlayStation JRPG set to launch on April 10th.
New insights from @RdotChadha show 📈 in Twitter gaming convos for March 2020.
🇨🇦's most mentioned games for March 2020
1. Animal Crossing
2. Call of Duty
3. Final Fantasy
4. Fire Emblem
5. Fortnite
6. DOOM
7. Grand Theft Auto
8. Super Mario
9. The Legend of Zelda
10. Overwatch https://t.co/XksWqDLb1q
— Cam Gordon (@cam_gordon) April 6, 2020
For comparison, here are this year’s top 10 most tweeted-about games globally:
1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
2. Fate/Grand Order
3. Final Fantasy
4. Ensemble Stars!
5. Fortnite
6. Monster Strike
7. Granblue Fantasy
8. Identity V
9. Minecraft
10. Knives Out
Meanwhile, here are the U.S.’ top 10 tweeted-about games:
1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
2. Call of Duty
3. Final Fantasy
4. Fortnite
5. Fire Emblem
6. Doom
7. Super Mario
8. NBA2K
9. Overwatch
10. The Legend of Zelda
Image credit: Nintendo
Comments