Lenovo currently has a Spring Clearance Sale going on with savings up to 45 percent off on laptops, desktops and more.
The sale is live until April 12th. There are some items that ship for free, but shipping costs vary. There’s an extra seven percent for doctors, nurses, military and first responders, as well as an extra 5 percent off for students and teachers.
Additionally, you can save an extra five percent off plus free shipping with the promo code “EXTRAFIVE.”
Check out some of the products below in Canadian pricing:
- Lenovo Yoga 730 13-inch Iron Grey: now $1,089.99, was $1,959.99 (with eCoupon SneakPeek21)
- ThinkPad X280: now 2,809, was $1,139
- Legion Y545 15-inch: now $1,409, was $1,999.99
- Lenovo C940 15-inch: now $2,709.99, was $3,649.99 (with eCoupon SneakPeek130
- ThinkPad P1 Gen 2: now $3,959, was $6,249 (with eCoupon ThinkSale)
- ThinkPad P74 Mobile Workstation: now $5,759, was $6,209 (with eCoupon ThinkSale)
- IndeaCentre T540 with Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti: now $1,066.49, was $1,349.99 (with eCoupon EarlyIdea)
To find more more deals, click here.
Source: RedFlagDeals
Comments