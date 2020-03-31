Quebec-made Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered launches on PS4

Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is now available on PlayStation 4.
This confirms a March 30th leak that suggested that the game — which had previously not been officially revealed by Activision — would be launching today, March 31st.
As the title suggests, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered does not include Modern Warfare 2‘s suite of multiplayer modes.
Modern Warfare 2 was developed by Infinity Ward and originally launched in 2009. Activision-owned, Quebec City-based developer Beenox — which assisted with PC ports of Call of Duty games like last year’s Modern Warfare — handled the remastered version of the game.
Modern Warfare 2‘s critically-acclaimed campaign follows special forces unit Task Force 141 as it hunts down Russian Ultranationalist party leader Vladimir Makarov.
Activision says Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered will make its way to other platforms in the future, although specific release dates were not confirmed. Therefore, the only way to play it at the moment is on PS4, where it costs $26.99 CAD on the PlayStation Store.
According to Activision, those who buy Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered will receive the ‘Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle’ for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the recently released Call of Duty: Warzone, which includes:
- two weapon blueprints
- a weapon charm
- new finishing move
- voice quip
- animated calling card
- emblem
- two Battle Pass tier skips
The sudden release of Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is quite different from how Activision launched Modern Warfare Remastered in 2016. That game was revealed well in advance of launch as part of a premium edition of 2016’s new Call of Duty game, Infinite Warfare. Activision eventually sold Modern Warfare Remastered separately.
It’s worth noting, though, that Modern Warfare Remastered did include the original game’s multiplayer modes, unlike the remaster of its sequel.
Source: Activision
