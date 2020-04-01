Quibi releases trailer for ‘Gayme Show’ ahead of April 6 launch date

Quibi, which is a new streaming service launching on April 6th, has released the trailer for its comedic competition show called ‘Gayme Show.’
The show is meant to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. In each episode, two straight contestants are paired with a celebrity “life partner” as they participate in challenges for the title “Queen of the Straights.”
Some celebrity “life partners” include Ilana Glazer, D’Arcy Carden, Trixie Mattel, Jon Lovett, Nicole Byer, Rachel Bloom, Guy Branum and more.
Quibi intends to differentiate itself from other streaming services by focusing on mobile-friendly “bite-sized” chapters of content that run for 10 minutes or less.
The platform has previously announced a number of Quibi originals that will feature famous faces like Zac Efron, Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez and more. You can check out the full list of originals here.
In Canada, Quibi is exclusively partnered with Bell Media for daily news and sports content through CTV News and TSN.
A monthly subscription for Quibi is going to cost $6.99 CAD with ads, and $9.99 without ads.
Image credit: Quibi
