Popular mobile game ‘Mass for the Dead’ up for pre-registration

Anime streaming site Crunchyroll’s game development arm is close to releasing a new mobile game called Mass for the Dead.
The game is based on the popular Overlord anime series. The dark fantasy mobile RPG is slated to launch sometime in 2020, but there’s no specific date picked yet.
The game’s press release says it features turn-based command battles and capture quests, but beyond that, it’s light on gameplay details as well.
The game has already been out in parts of Asia, but 2020 will marks its North American launch. You can watch a trailer for the game below.
You can pre-register for the game on Crunchyroll Games’ website.
