Mobile streaming service Quibi breaks down content ahead of April launch

Earlier this month, a series of ads ran during the Super Bowl for Quibi, an upcoming mobile-specific streaming service.
Since then, though, there has been some confusion on what Quibi actually is. To help with that, Quibi ran new commercials during Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony to give consumers a rundown of the service.
To start, Quibi is short for “quick bites,” as explained in this star-studded video.
This is #Quibi. pic.twitter.com/P9EG73fP79
— Quibi (@Quibi) February 10, 2020
Founded by former Walt Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi’s goal is to offer mobile-friendly “bite-sized” chapters of content that run for 10 minutes or less.
Overall, Quibi has a variety of big-name talent attached to its programming, which it outlined in a separate tweet.
Coming to your small screen April 6th. #Oscars #Quibi pic.twitter.com/ehfb7iJPLF
— Quibi (@Quibi) February 10, 2020
Here are some of the Quibi originals that will debut with the platform when it launches on April 6th:
- Biggest Little Cook-Off — starring Andy Samberg
- Chrissy’s Court — starring Chrissy Teigen
- Cup of Joe — starring Joe Jonas
- Die Hart — starring Kevin Hart and John Travolta
- Dummy — starring Anna Kendrick
- Elba vs. Block — starring Idris Elba and Ken Block
- Fierce Queens — starring Reese Witherspoon
- The Fugitive — starring Keifer Sutherland
- Just One Drink — starring Laura Dern
- Killing Zac Efron — starring Zac Efron
- Kirby Jenner — starring Kendall Jenner
- Immoral Compass — starring Bill Burr
- Memory Whole — starring Will Arnett
- The Now — starring Dave Franco and Bill Murray
- Most Dangerous Game — starring Christoph Waltz and Liam Hemsworth
- Pillow Talk — starring Demi Lovato
- Punk’d — starring Chance the Rapper
- Survive — starring Sophie Turner
- Thanks a Million — starring Jennifer Lopez and Kristen Bell
New episodes of shows will release daily. Altogether, Quibi expects to spend at least $1.1 billion USD (approximately $1.47 billion CAD) on content in its first year. This will go towards roughly 7,000 short-form episodes.
Specific Canadian pricing for Quibi hasn’t yet been confirmed. However, U.S. pricing is set at $4.99 USD/month (around $6.65 CAD) with ads and $7.99 USD/month (about $10.64 CAD) for an ad-free subscription.
Comments