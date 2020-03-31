PREVIOUS
Lenovo’s ‘April Sale’ features discounts on laptops, Chromebooks and tablets

Deals are on until April 5th

Mar 31, 2020

9:03 PM EDT

Lenovo Canada is running a short sale over the next few days offering savings on laptops and Chromebooks through its online store.

Dubbed the ‘April Sale,’ the deals will be available until April 5th. Below are some of the sale highlights for you to check out:

Along with the above deals, RedFlagDeals notes that customers can use the promo code ‘APRILSALE’ for an extra ten percent off select computers and laptops, or for an extra six to eight percent of tablets and smart devices over $134.

You can learn more on Lenovo’s website.

