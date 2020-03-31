Lenovo’s ‘April Sale’ features discounts on laptops, Chromebooks and tablets

Lenovo Canada is running a short sale over the next few days offering savings on laptops and Chromebooks through its online store.
Dubbed the ‘April Sale,’ the deals will be available until April 5th. Below are some of the sale highlights for you to check out:
- Chromebook C340 11-inch laptop – $339.99 (regular $429.99)
- Yoga C740 15-inch laptop – $989.99 (regular $1,159.99)
- Yoga C940 15-inch laptop – $1,959.99 (regular $2,299.99)
- Smart Tab M10 – $199.99 (regular $269.99)
- Tab M10 – $172.99 (regular $239.99)
- Yoga C640 13-inch laptop – $1,169.99 (regular $1,349.99)
Along with the above deals, RedFlagDeals notes that customers can use the promo code ‘APRILSALE’ for an extra ten percent off select computers and laptops, or for an extra six to eight percent of tablets and smart devices over $134.
You can learn more on Lenovo’s website.
