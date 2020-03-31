PREVIOUS|
News

Oxygen OS 10.3.2 rolls out for OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro is about to be a little less buggy

Mar 31, 2020

3:41 PM EDT

0 comments

If you own a OnePlus 7 Pro, you can now look forward to an update that will squash several bugs related to RAM performance and slow-motion video capture.

This update also includes the Android March security patch

The official patch notes are as follows:

  • Optimized the RAM management
  • Improved system stability and fixed known issues
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.03

In the gallery app, the OnePlus has fixed an issue related to slow-motion content, along with solving a problem that made some screenshots randomly disappear.

If you have a OnePlus 7 Pro, 9t05Google that the update should be available now.

Source: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Mar 27, 2020

12:49 PM EDT

OnePlus promises to add ‘Always-on display’ feature in the future

News

Aug 6, 2019

10:44 AM EDT

Save $66 on the OnePlus 6T and get free Type-C Bullets, Sandstone case

News

Jan 3, 2020

1:08 PM EST

One-handed mode launches on OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro with Open Beta 8

News

Mar 27, 2020

2:48 PM EDT

Alleged official OnePlus 8 specs and press renders leak online

Comments