Oxygen OS 10.3.2 rolls out for OnePlus 7 Pro

If you own a OnePlus 7 Pro, you can now look forward to an update that will squash several bugs related to RAM performance and slow-motion video capture.
This update also includes the Android March security patch
The official patch notes are as follows:
- Optimized the RAM management
- Improved system stability and fixed known issues
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.03
In the gallery app, the OnePlus has fixed an issue related to slow-motion content, along with solving a problem that made some screenshots randomly disappear.
If you have a OnePlus 7 Pro, 9t05Google that the update should be available now.
Source: 9to5Google
Comments