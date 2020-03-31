Apple rumoured to announce iPhone SE 2 on April 15

New information points to Apple releasing its often-rumoured entry-level iPhone 9 — also sometimes known in leaks as the iPhone SE 2 — on April 15th, with the device shipping on April 22nd.
This rumour comes from YouTuber Jon Prosser and his ‘Front Page Tech channel.’ Prosser claims Apple recently held internal meetings regarding the iPhone 9’s release date.
While Prosser’s record when it comes to leak accuracy is unclear — on March 26th Prosser also said a similar iPhone 9 briefing was happening — this does line-up with similar information sourced from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo has previously stated he expects Apple’s entry-level iPhone to release in the first half of 2020.
iPhone 9 update 👀
Per an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is now preparing for an April release.
Tentative dates:
– Announcement on April 15
– Shipments on April 22
Keep in mind: we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and things could change.
Fingers crossed 🤞 pic.twitter.com/egz8UWXd9F
— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 31, 2020
That said, what Apple’s upcoming entry-level iPhone will actually be called still remains unclear.
Some rumours point to it being named the iPhone 9, which seem dubious given the number 9 indicates the phone is lesser than 2017’s iPhone X. Other information points to Apple sticking with the relatively well-known iPhone SE name and adding a ‘2’ to it.
With all that in mind, given the first iPhone SE launched way back in 2016, Apple will likely opt for an entirely different name.
The iPhone 9/iPhone SE 2 has been rumoured for years. The smartphone is tipped to feature Touch ID and reportedly adopts a look similar to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
If these rumours regarding the iPhone 9’s release date are accurate, this would mean the recent COVID-19 pandemic has not pushed back the smartphone’s release like some expected.
Given April 15th is only a few weeks away, we won’t have to wait long before we learn more about Apple’s next smartphone.
Source: @Jon_Prosser, Front Page Tech Via: Apple Insider
